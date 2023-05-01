Police closed off a park in Bristol on Sunday evening (30 April) after hundreds of people arrived for a bank holiday gathering.

Officers moved in on Sparke Evans Park on Albert Road when some 300 people turned up for an unlicensed music event.

Pictures show swarms of people congregated around huge sound systems in the evening.

Police first arrived at around 5:30pm to prevent more people from entering the park.A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police: "Officers have today (30 April) been at the scene of an unauthorised music event in Sparke Evans Park, in St Phillips, Bristol. We attended at around 5.30pm where the event was held."

The force added: "We estimated more than 300 people were able to access the site prior to police attendance.

"A police presence remained in the area, with officers successfully preventing more people from entering the site."The music was turned off and the majority of people who were at the site have now left. We will continue to monitor the site.”Police were called to the same park on Saturday evening (29 April) at around 6pm following reports of anti-social behaviour and loud music. However, officers found there was no one there on arrival.