A major road in Cornwall is closed in both directions this morning (1 May) following a serious crash.

This incident happened at around 11:30pm yesterday evening (30 April) between the A395 at Launceston and the A38 at Bodmin.

Emergency services were called to the scene due to a serious crash involving two vehicles.

The road was closed throughout the night and Devon and Cornwall Police remain at the scene today continuing their investigation.

A driver who was stuck in traffic said: "It happened at around 11.30pm involving two cars. One was upside down leaking fuel. I think the road will be closed for a long time.

"There were three fire engines, one ambulance and four to five police cars on the scene."

Devon and Cornwall Police has been contacted for more information.

Updates to follow...

7:30am - long delays

Drivers are warned of long delays as the collision investigation work continues at the scene, National Highways said.

6:30am - diversion route

National Highways has set up a diversion route for drivers - find out the latest here.

6am - incident location

According to travel service Inrix, the location is between the A30 at Kennards House and the B3257 at the Bodmin Moor Services, Polyphant.

5am - road still closed

National Highways South West said: "Police investigation works are taking place at scene. The road will be closed into the morning."