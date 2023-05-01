A woman in her 40s remains in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a van on the A30 over the weekend.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called at around 3pm on Saturday 29 April with reports of a collision between a van and a pedestrian on the A30.

The incident happened between Avers and Tolvaddon on the westbound carriageway.

The pedestrian, who is a woman from the Redruth area, was initially taken to Treliske Hospital and has since been transferred to Derriford Hospital for treatment.

Her injuries are described as serious.

Police are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision.

Anyone with any information or who has dash-cam footage that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting Case Ref 50230129183.

Information can also be reported via the force website.Police would like to thank the public for their support and patience whilst officers had the road closed.

