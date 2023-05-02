Bid to re-home elderly blind dog and his best friend Tilly

An elderly dog is looking for somewhere to live out his "final few months" in comfort.

Shadow, 18, is blind and deaf but still enjoys following scents and going for rides in his pram.

Along with his best friend Tilly, 15, he is looking for a loving home with no other pets, after being taken in by Bath Cats and Dogs Home.

Shadow and Tilly have known each other all their lives and curl up asleep together under their blankets.

Bath Cats and Dogs Home said it would not charge an adoption fee for Shadow, who likes to potter about but cannot walk far.

The home posted an appeal on Twitter in a bid to re-home the pair.

"He will take a little while to learn new routes and approaches finding what he wants with a bumper-car attitude," the home added.

Speaking about Tilly, the staff said: "At 15 years old, she is still very spritely! She would enjoy a short walk a couple of times a week and is very engaged.

"She has a little bark when she would like attention or a treat. Being on a specialist diet can be frustrating for dogs, so a little understanding is needed here.

"She prefers a lot of company and struggles to settle without her favourite people nearby."