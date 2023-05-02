Dogs found dead inside plastic bag dumped in pond

Two dead dogs have been found dumped inside a plastic bag inside a pond in Devon.

The RSPCA has issued an appeal after the tan-coloured terriers were found at Abbrook fishing pond in Lower Preston in Kingsteignton on Tuesday 11 April.

It has been impossible to confirm if the dogs were male or female.

RSPCA inspector Ellie Burt is investigating for the animal welfare charity.

She said: “The two dogs, who we think may have been siblings, were sadly found in the water by a member of the public.

“If anyone has any information I would urge them to come forward and contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018."