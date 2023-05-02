An intoxicated driver has been jailed after he admitted causing a fatal road traffic collision that also left two other people with serious injuries.

Shane Bovey, 41, appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court to be sentenced on Tuesday 2 May 2023 after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.

The Yeovil man also admitted two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and aggravated taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.

Bovey was sentenced to 14 years in prison and was also disqualified from driving for a period of 10 years, with the ban due to commence when he is released from prison.

On Wednesday 8 February 2023, he stole a Mercedes CLK 320 in Lyme Regis at around 7.30pm before he drove to the village of Mosterton.

Shortly before 8.15pm, the victims – grandmother Nicole Bowden, 48, her daughter Emily Fox-Williams, 24, and an 11-month-old boy in a pushchair – were walking along the B3066 Main Road, on a stretch of the road which is in a 30mph speed limit and has no pavements.

As Bovey approached a left-hand bend, he lost control of the vehicle and collided with the three pedestrians.

All three were airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol and, tragically, Nicole Bowden died during the afternoon of Thursday 9 February 2023.

Emily Fox-Williams remains in a serious condition in hospital with significant life-changing injuries.

The 11-month-old child was treated for serious injuries and subsequently released from hospital.

Police inquiries showed Bovey had been drinking at a pub in Lyme Regis from around 2.10pm and at around 7.30pm was getting a lift from another man when he became agitated.

They both got out of the car and Bovey took the man’s keys before driving off in his vehicle.

He was seen by witnesses travelling at speeds estimated around 60mph as he drove through the 30mph speed limit in Mosterton prior to the collision.

The vehicle caught fire following the incident and members of the public came to assist the casualties at the scene prior to the arrival of the emergency services.

Bovey was described as being verbally aggressive and drunk and walked off before officers arrived.

He was located a short time afterwards in a back garden after police were notified by the resident.

The crime scene of the Beaminster crash which killed one and injured two others Credit: BPM Media

He was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment of a fractured sternum.

Sergeant Jay Griffin said: “Shane Bovey’s extremely reckless actions on the night of Wednesday 8 February 2023 had devastating consequences, with the death of one woman and two others being seriously injured.

“He was intoxicated and driving at excessive speed through a rural village before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with the three pedestrians.

“Our thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones, and we have continued to do all we can to support them throughout the investigation and court process.

“I hope this tragic incident can send a clear message to anyone thinking of getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drink and drugs of the truly awful consequences that can occur.

“We will continue to do all we can to catch anyone who poses a risk to themselves and other road users by driving while under the influence.

"We will ensure those who do break the law are investigated robustly and evidence is brought before the court to ensure they are held to account for their offending.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…