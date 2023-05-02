Play Brightcove video

Watch: Role models tell how they got into the property industry.

A new Bristol charter is making it easier for people from diverse backgrounds get into property.

Jo Davis, who grew up in Newport, is a role model for many young people trying to enter the industry.

As a teenager at a failing school, she attained eight or nine O Levels and three A Levels - including geography.

Now a managing director at property company Avison Young, she said: "The only tip my mum ever gave me - because she didn't go to university - was that she didn't want me to be a geography teacher, because that's what all women did."

Jo is just one of several role models from across the Bristol property sector who are urging young people to enter the sector.

George Baffoe-Djan, who is now a top boss at Galliard Homes, said: "I often said 'I want to work for myself' because I actually didn't see anyone that looked like me in the companies that I worked for in high positions."

That's why Karl Brown, a partner at law firm Clarke Willmott, founded the Bristol Property Inclusion Charter.

He said: "There's an old African proverb I saw once and that's 'if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together' and I think that if we want to achieve diversity, the property industry needs to work together."

You can read more about the Bristol Property Inclusion Charter here.