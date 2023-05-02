A large fire has broken out at an industrial unit near Looe overnight.

Crews were called out at around 3:30am this morning (2 May).

Eight crews are now at the site near St Martin on the outskirts of Looe.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue service said in a log of the incident: "At 03:23hrs the Critical Control Centre received an emergency call reporting a fire at an industrial unit on the outskirts of Looe.

"Immediately appliances from Looe and Liskeard Fire Stations were alerted.

"Due to information being received by the Critical Control Centre during repeat calls an additional appliance was mobilised from Liskeard Fire Station alongside a wholetime officer.

"It's normal procedure for this size incident that partner agencies include Ambulance, Police and National Grid are informed. This allows agencies to plan resourcing should they be required."

A total of eight crews are now reported to be at the scene, with efforts to tackle the fire still ongoing.

Residents have been advised to keep doors and windows shut.

The road between Looe and St Martin is closed.

Inrix reports: "B3253 in both directions closed due to building fire between Barbican Road and Looe Bay Holiday Park."

More to follow...