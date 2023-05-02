The owner of a house with an unusual artwork on its side is fundraising for a "nose job", as birds keep stealing the twigs.

The house in Redland, Bristol, which has a nose on its exterior wall, has become well known in the city and has been reinvented once before.

The sculpture has been there since 1995. Jane Tarr, the owner of the house, explains: "The first nose was created from chicken wire and papier mache and lasted for 11 years until someone pushed a pole up one of the nostrils and it began to fall apart."

The second nose was then created in 2007 and was made from willow.

However, this material is desirable for birds to make a nest from, so they have been picking at the sculpture.

Jane is hoping to raise £2,500 and says she has received a proposal from Kennedy Chinyere, a Zimbabwean sculptor, to create a new nose using local bamboo.

The idea is that is will be stronger than willow. Designs are being drawn up and it is hoped that work can be started soon.