Police are investigating after a pensioner was pushed so hard they fell to the ground and were knocked out in an 'unprovoked attack' in Salisbury.

Officers were called to Winchester Street just after 7pm on Saturday (29 April) to reports of an assault. The 73-year-old man was found in the middle of the road.

He is thought to have been pushed by an unknown male from behind.

Several people stopped to help and there is now an appeal for information.

DC Sue Ellway said: “We believe this to have been an unprovoked attack. The victim was pushed with such force that he has fallen to the ground, causing cuts to his face, head and hands and loss of consciousness.

“We would like to thank several people who stopped to help the victim, including a female wheelchair user. We’re now appealing for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with us.

“We would also like your help to identify the man in the image. We believe he may be able to help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 54230045065.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.