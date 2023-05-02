The harsh reality of LGBTQ+ hate crime in the South West

Reports of hate crime against the LGBTQ+ community have risen by more than 32% across the South West since 2019.

Freedom of Information figures obtained from all five police forces in the West Country highlight the harsh reality of what this community is facing.

LGBTQ+ hate crimes target the sexual orientation or gender identity of people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or non-binary.

In 2019, 1,579 hate crimes were reported to Avon and Somerset Police, Wiltshire Police, Dorset Police, Gloucestershire Police and Devon and Cornwall Police.

In 2022, 2,079 hate crimes were reported, an increase of 32%. However, just 84 of these reports resulted in a charge.

Gloucestershire Police

Gloucestershire saw the highest increase in reported hate crimes out of all the counties in the South West. Nearly two-thirds of those crimes were violence against the victim.

In 2019, 127 hate crimes were reported

In 2022, 285 hate crimes were reported, an increase of 124%

Last year, 58% of those crimes were violence against the victim

And of the 2022 complaints, eight people were charged

Wiltshire Police

In Wiltshire, the number of hate crimes reported compared to Gloucestershire was lower but has the second highest increase compared to other counties.

In 2019, 111 hate crimes were reported

In 2022, 174 hate crimes were reported, an increase of 58%

Of the 2022 complaints, 12 people were charged

Devon and Cornwall Police

Across the two counties, reported hate crimes increased by nearly 50% over the three years. But the number of violent crimes were the lowest compared to other counties.

In 2019, 522 hate crimes were reported

In 2022, 661 hate crimes were reported, an increase of 46%

Last year, 29% of those crimes were violence against the victim

And of the 2022 complaints, 15 people were charged

Dorset Police

Dorset saw the second-lowest increase in reported hate crimes, but the second-highest in violent crimes.

In 2019, 158 hate crimes were reported

In 2022, 195 hate crimes were reported, an increase of 23%

Last year, 56% of those crimes were violence against the victim

And of the 2022 complaints, 15 people were charged

Avon and Somerset Police

Despite the number of reported hate crimes being the highest compared to other counties, the increase was the lowest. Avon and Somerset Police also charged more people compared to other police forces.

In 2019, 661 hate crimes were reported

In 2022, 764 hate crimes were reported, an increase of 15%

Last year, 44% of those were were violence against the victim

And of the 2022 complaints, 44 people were charged and 48 remain under investigation

Chris Nelson, Gloucestershire's Police and Crime Commissioner, admitted there are flaws in policing hate crime

Gloucestershire saw the highest increase in reported hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community at 124%.

When asked why Gloucestershire had the highest increase but the lowest charge rate, the county's Police and Crime Commissioner Chris Nelson said the force has historically not been very good at recording reported crime.

He added: "We are now, I hope, the best in the country.

"Over the past two years the force has invested significant numbers of people into improving the way it records reported crime, like hate crime, that was perhaps previously missed. I think that's why our figures are probably higher that many, or most, forces."

The PCC went on the explain how the force is tackling hate crime against LGBTQ+ people living in Gloucestershire.

"We need to get to the core, why are people expressing hate towards others. Really it's due to a lack of respect for themselves funnily enough," Chris Nelson said.

"I've spoken to lots of victims and listened to their stories - and I can understand if people want to draw back and actually not proceed.

"All they want to do is put a marker down and say that person behaved in an inappropriate or abuse way. If that person comes up again, we'll focus more on those repeat offenders than someone first hand.

"I wouldn't be as foolish to say that 100% of every crime is dealt with immaculately. Because to be honest, our officers are extremely hard-pressed.

"But as you say, our figures have gone up, I'd love them to go down. One way of doing that is to invest in our neighbourhood police."