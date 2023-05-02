The friends of a man who died in a stabbing outside a nightclub in Cornwall have described him as being "larger than life".

Michael Allen, known as Mike, died at the scene of the incident on Castle Canyke Road in Bodmin in the early hours of Sunday 30 April.

Many others were stabbed during the incident and seven men and women were taken to hospital.

Five of those individuals are now back at home, while two remain in hospital where they are recovering from surgery.

Mr Allen, 32, lived in Liskeard and was described as a much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle who "loved his dogs" in a tribute released by his family over the bank holiday weekend.

Loveny Soady, who was friends with Mr Allen, told ITV News West Country he is "devastated" by Mr Allen's death.

"Genuinely, it couldn’t have happened to a better person," he said.

“Everyone will miss him, he knew a lot of people. He was larger than life, he made an impression on everyone he met.”

Flowers have been laid at Bodmin RFC Credit: PA

A tribute site has been set up at Bodmin Rugby Club, where people can gather to remember Mr Allen.

Devon and Cornwall Police said local officers will also be there to help support the community.

PC Andy Currie said: "An incident of this type will have a huge impact upon the town.

"There's a lot of people within the town who will have known all of those who have been affected really well.

"So it's an opportunity for people to come and pay their respects, but it's also an opportunity for those people to relay information to us."

Michael Allen from Liskeard died after officers were called to the area of Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road in Bodmin Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

In a statement, Bodmin RFC said: "Mike came to the club earlier this season and quickly became a big part of our squad.

"His humour and kindness have left a mark on us all and we will miss him dearly.

"Our thoughts are with Mike’s family at this devastating time."

A murder investigation was launched after the incident and a 24-year-old man from Bodmin was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

