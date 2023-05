Tuesday 2 May 2023 at 2:06pm

Reflections under blue skies at Goodrington Sands Credit: Phil Shaw

Walkers scaling the heights of Haytor, Dartmoor Credit: Tim Solomon

Fair weather cumulus clouds over The Pimple, Tavistock Credit: Susie Groom

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Tweet:

@ITVCharlieP

@TheKateHaskell

Instagram:

Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed @westcountryweather

A vibrant double rainbow in the skies above Bath Credit: John Baginski

High tides and strong winds gave big waves at Weston-super-Mare's marine lake Credit: Amanda Baldwin

Glorious Easter weekend weather at the top of Cheddar Gorge Credit: Dwayne Alexander

Catching the morning sun and calm skies on Teignmouth beach Credit: Chris Russell

Moody skies rolling in across rough seas at Dawlish Credit: Paula Jones

A spot of fishing in the sunshine on Chew Valley Lake Credit: Mike Read

Early morning mist through the Otter Valley in Devon Credit: Steve Pease

Bluebells are out! This is Prior's Wood, Bristol Credit: Kim Atkins

Brighter skies towards the end of the month in Polperro Credit: Nichola Peters