Police are investigating whether or not animals have been poisoned after a number of deaths in the Redland area of Bristol.

Cats, dogs, a badger and foxes have been found either sick or dead around the Redland Green Allotment.

Police are awaiting the results of tests from two dead foxes to determine what killed them. They say there is no evidence the deaths have been caused deliberately.

In a statement, an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "These animals were taken to a nearby veterinary surgery where it was deemed as a suspected poisoning based on their symptoms.

"Tests are being carried out on two deceased foxes to determine the cause of death.

"We'd like to reassure people there is no evidence at this time that the deaths have been caused deliberately; the cause of death could be accidental or through the animals eating a natural plant.

"However, until we receive the toxicology results confirming what substance has led to these incidents, we must keep an open mind and have taken precautionary steps to alert the public."

Officers have been in touch with people running the Redland Green Allotment to make them aware of what has happened and to check if they have been using any chemicals which they did not know could be having a harmful effect.

They have also contacted thecouncil, a nearby school and are carrying out patrols in the area.

The force is urging people to remain vigilant about possible poisonous substances in the area and to recognise the signs if an animal has been poisoned, until the cause of the issue has been established.

Common signs of poisoning include a change in behaviour, sickness and diarrhoea, breathing problems and convulsions.

Anyone with information is being asked to get in touch.