Armed officers have made an arrest in Cheltenham after a man was seen chasing another man 'with a meat cleaver'.

Police were called to The Bank House Wetherspoon pub on Clarence Street at around 5.30pm on Tuesday (2 May).

Two men were reportedly chasing another man, with one in possession of a meat cleaver.

Threats were made towards the victim before the offender left the pub and got into a vehicle.

Armed officers went to the scene and stopped the vehicle before making an arrest.

A 37-year-old man from Cheltenham has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and affray. He remains in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the second man.

No injuries have been reported to police.

A meat cleaver and a vehicle have also been seized.

Anyone who witnessed what happened is being urged to contact Gloucestershire Police.