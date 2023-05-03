A search is underway for two witnesses who may have a 12-year-old girl robbed and assaulted by two teens in Salisbury.

The victim was sitting in Fish Row when she was approached by two females thought to be between the ages of 12 and 14 around 9pm on Monday (1 May).

The females took the victim's handbag and then assaulted her a number of times before a member of the public intervened and challenged the two girls.

The first suspect is described as a white female aged between 12 and 14, of curvy build, with long dark red hair. She was dressed all in black with white trainers.

The second suspect is described as a white female of the same age, of slim build, with long dark hair worn down.

She was wearing a white top with a dark motif across the middle, brown trousers, black, red and white trainers and a black jacket.

Officers from Wiltshire Police have now released CCTV stills of two potentially key witnesses and are appealing for the public's help to identify them.

Suzanne Stone, a local Crime Investigator said: “We believe that there were a number of members of the public in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident.

"This includes a group of three teenage girls who walked past between 8.45pm and 9pm, a delivery man on a bicycle wearing a woolly hat, who cycled through Fish Row and stopped near Reeves the Baker and a man believed to be aged in his late 30s or 40s, wearing black trousers and a red and black jacket, carrying a large green backpack and camping mat.

"This man intervened and helped the victim and we are really keen to speak to him.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 quoting reference number 54230045693.