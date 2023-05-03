Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Mark Criddle returns to base and gets a surprise from friends and family. Credit: RNLI/Nigel Millard

A RNLI coxswain received an emotional send-off when arriving back at base in Torbay on his last day in the role.

Mark Criddle has retired after 17 years as Head Coxswain and is stepping aside from his managerial duties running the station.

Sunday 30 April was Mark's last day leading an exercise in the Bay in his former role.

Old friends, family and crew clapped and cheered upon his return to the station.

They were joined by the lifeboats from Exmouth, Teignmouth, and Dartmouth, which had come across to escort Torbay's Severn Class lifeboat home and to celebrate Mark’s formal retirement.

The trawlers of Brixham, where Mark was born, also hooted as he helmed Brixham's Severn Class all-weather lifeboat back to her moorings.

It was described as a "moving event" for those watching, and a fitting tribute to Mark's long and dedicated service.

Mark Criddle said: "I am looking forward to spending more time developing my skills as one of our voluntary coxswains, more time with my family and of course more time fishing.

"After years of managing the crew and station, I can focus on what I love best - being out on the water and serving the community as a coxswain."

Mark’s distinguished career with the RNLI has been marked by numerous awards for his bravery and exceptional service to the community.

As well as the RNLI Silver Medal for Gallantry, awarded for leading the rescue of stranded crew off the ‘Ice Prince’ in 2008, Mark received an OBE in the 2018 Queen’s Birthday Honours for his services to Maritime Safety, the RNLI Long Service Medal, the Pride of Britain award and the Institution’s Bronze Medal.

Mark Criddle in London after receiving the Silver Medal for Gallantry 2008.

The RNLI says Mark will remain a valuable member of the team as one of five fully trained coxswains.

A statement said: "His expertise, leadership, and bravery in leading challenging sea rescues over his 35 years of RNLI service will continue and go on to inspire the RNLI community.

"Mark has also been a mentor, leader, and role model to countless crew members, inspiring them to follow in his footsteps and serve with dedication and passion."

Torbay RNLI's Severn Class lifeboat with lifeboats from Exmouth, Teignmouth and Dartmouth Credit: RNLI/Nigel Millard

Nick O’Brien, the Torbay RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, praised Mark’s outstanding contribution to the RNLI and the people of Torbay.

He said: "Mark has been an exceptional Coxswain and has served with distinction for over three decades.

"His experience, knowledge, and leadership skills have been vital to the success of our station and the safety of those who rely on us.

"We are grateful for his service and whilst he won’t be leaving us, we still wish him a happy retirement."

Nigel Jones, RNLI Area Manger for South Devon, added: "Mark’s retirement will leave a huge hole in the Torbay Lifeboat Team in Brixham and in the wider RNLI.

"His contribution to the RNLI and Torbay Lifeboat Station is pretty immeasurable, selflessly launching over 500 times to assist those in need at sea and living by the mantra that everyone returns safely."

Mark Criddle and new Coxswain Jason Stride Credit: RNLI/Nigel Millard

As Mark steps down from his managerial position, the Torbay RNLI is welcoming Jason Stride as the new Head Coxswain.

Jason has been with the station for over nine years and has served as a Deputy Coxswain. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role and is committed to building on the success of the station

He said: "I am honoured and excited to be taking on the role of Coxswain at the Torbay RNLI station."

"I have learned a great deal from Mark and the crew, and I look forward to serving our community in this role with as much dedication, courage, and professionalism as has been exemplified by Mark."