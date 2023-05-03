Hundreds of cannabis plants worth £90k found in small village

More than 200 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £90,000 have been found in North Somerset.

Two people - a man in his 20s and a woman in his 40s - were arrested after police found the grow in High Street, Claverham. They have both been released on bail.

Avon and Somerset Police have thanked people for coming forward about drug dealing in the area.

The force says officers acting on intelligence discovered 222 cannabis plants valued at around £90,000.

Sgt Mark Dennis said: “We would like to thank those who have come forward with information so far and we are continuing to appeal to the local community for any further information relating to the offence and drug dealing in the area.

“Drugs have a significant detrimental impact on communities and we are committed to doing everything we can to ensure people do not have to suffer the harm and criminality we know is a consequence of them.”If you can help, call police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223098165, or complete our online appeals form.You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.