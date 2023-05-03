A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a “much-loved son” near a nightclub in Cornwall.

Jake Hill, 24, of Jubilee Terrace, Bodmin, appeared before Truro Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 3 May.

He is charged with murdering Michael Allen, 32, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Michael Allen from Liskeard died after officers were called to the area of Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road in Bodmin Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Hill spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the short hearing. No application for bail was made.

Magistrates remanded Hill in custody ahead of an appearance at Truro Crown Court on Thursday 4 May.

Police were called to reports of a person with a knife and multiple people with suspected stab wounds near the Eclipse nightclub on Victoria Square in Bodmin at about 3.15am on Sunday 30 April.

Mr Allen died at the scene while seven other people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Six of those injured have since been discharged and one remains in hospital following surgery.

Jake Hill in the dock at Truro Magistrates’ Court Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

In a statement, Mr Allen’s family said: “Mike was simply a much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle, who loved his dogs.

“His family would like to respectfully request privacy at this time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it to Devon and Cornwall Police on the Major Incident Public Reporting site, under Operation Limbas.