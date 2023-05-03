A man was bitten by a dog as he tried to save his 14-week-old puppy from an attack in Frome.

Police are investigating the incident, which took place in fields off Vallis Vale between 3.30pm and 4pm on Monday 10 April.

The force say a couple were walking their two dogs when a dark grey Staffy cross Pitbull dog, with no collar and not on a lead, approached them.

The dog attacked their 14-week-old puppy and one of the owners, a man, got bitten as he intervened.

He needed hospital treatment for a hand injury as a result. The puppy also required veterinary care and stitches.

The owner of the staffy cross pitbull is described as white, around 6ft 2ins, and he was missing his front teeth.

Avon and Somerset Police want to identify the owner of this dog as part of their ongoing investigation. If you have any information call them on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223082794.