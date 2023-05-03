Man charged with murder after death of local Bodmin rugby player

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Bodmin over the weekend.

Police were called at around 3.15am on Sunday 30 April to Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road following reports of a 'serious altercation'.

Michael Allen, aged 32 and from Liskeard, died at the scene.

Seven other people were injured and were taken to hospital for treatment. Six have since been discharged and one remains in hospital following surgery.

Jake Hill, 24, of Jubilee Terrace, Bodmin, has been charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is being held in remand and is due to appear before Truro Magistrates’ Court today (3 May).

Devon and Cornwall Police have created a Major Incident Public Reporting (MIPP) page as part of the investigation. It allows members of the public who may have information to directly send large files such as Doorbell, CCTV and Dashcam footage that could assist in a police investigation.

Anyone who has footage that they think could help with enquiries can find out more here.