Watch Sam Blackledge's report

A team of experts are taking on the challenge of surveying historically important sites in Cornwall with the aim of preserving them for future generations.

The Tamara Partnership is analysing seven sites across the Tamar Valley, each with their own rich history, which could be lost if they are not given the care they need.

One of them is New Consols Mine in Luckett, near Callington. The mine has been on the site since the 1700s and was operating on and off until the 1950s, producing mainly arsenic and copper.

But the brickwork is crumbling and it has been placed on the heritage at risk register.

Gary says these sites are at risk if they are not preserved. Credit: ITV News

Gary Lewis, from the Tamara Partnership, said: "We've done a conservation management plan, which is basically a snapshot of the state of the mine today, to prioritise potential repairs, should funding become available.

"To keep the buildings in the state they would have been is an extremely expensive business.

"Most of the sites are privately owned and the site owners just don't have the funding.

"So the work we're doing is to create that baseline, so that if the buildings do eventually deteriorate, we have a digital record of them for the future."

The mine has been on the site in Luckett for centuries. Credit: ITV News

The mine is just one of seven historically significant sites in the area which are being surveyed and analysed by experts.

They include the Tamar Canal Lock in Gunnislake, and a World War Two landing craft grid in Saltash used to service boats involved in the 1944 D-Day operation.

The team are using state of the art technology, including drone cameras and computers, to create 3D digital images to give a true sense of the sites from every angle.

Gary added: "I think once people are aware that they are actually here, they are interested because it's part of the Tamar Valley's heritage.

"People are interested in where they came from, what their ancestors did and why they did it."