A woman who is the only nurse in a wheelchair to use an assistance dog in the UK says she wants to inspire others to pursue their dreams and consider jobs in healthcare.

Chloe Hammond, from Weston-super-Mare, was diagnosed with multiple rare conditions at the age of 15.

Alongside her labrador Ocho, who she's been training for the past two years, she works as a community nurse all over the country.

Chloe says her experience of having a disability has helped inspire those she cares for.

"Disabled people have a lot to give," she said. "They've been through a lot themselves and have possibly already received care."

"Being able to share that experience with other people [it can] inspire people that are receiving care - [show] they can still do things, that they can still be really valuable and enjoy their life.

"A lot of what I do is discharging people from hospitals and getting people back into their own home, with their own carers."

Ocho helps do daily tasks like picking up the most.

Chloe is currently the only nurse in the country to have an assistance dog and wheelchair. Ocho not only helps with practical things like opening doors and picking up objects - he's also proved very beneficial for patient care.

Chloe said: "He helps me at home mainly with dressing and undressing. He can open doors, he'll get the post, he'll pick things up if I drop them.

"At work, he has more of a therapy dog role. I let people interact with him more. He works really well as a distraction.

"I think we have inspired quite a lot of people but that's kind of what I'm trying to use his platform for.

"It feels strange being called an inspiration but if I can make more people enjoy their life then it's worth doing."

For Chloe, inspiring people with a disability comes through helping those who feel shut in to still be able to go out into the world.

Chloe lives with Ocho in Weston-super-Mare.

She said: "I think it's really important people see that that's not just the end. They're not going to be just an old man in bed and can still have activities, go out and do things.

"I used to work in a nursing home and there was a lady that needed a wheelchair, her mobility was awful and she wouldn't use it because she felt like I made her old.

"And then she met me and she started using it and going on outings and she started actually being part of the community and not feeling embarrassed."