A pensioner has died after being hit by a van in Weymouth.A white Mercedes Sprinter van collided with a woman at Wooland Gardens just before 1pm on Tuesday 2 May.Police and the ambulance service were at the scene but sadly the pedestrian - an elderly local woman - was pronounced dead. Her next of kin have been informed.A 39-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of a driving offence. He has been released on police bail as further enquiries are conducted.

Police Sergeant Mark Burton, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “Foremost, our thoughts are with the loved ones of the woman who has sadly died in this collision.“We are conducting a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances of the incident and I would urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to please contact us.“Also, I would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured anything relevant on dashcam footage.”Anyone with information is being urged to contact Dorset Police.