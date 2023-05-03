A police officer put intimate images of three women online without them knowing about it.

One of the women found out when a friend told her the pictures had been posted on a website. The others were only told when police investigating the case got in touch.

PC Dave Lovell, who was based in Somerset, has been dismissed without notice after gross misconduct allegations were proven at a hearing on Wednesday 3 May.

Avon and Somerset Police said they were first contacted by a woman in May 2021 after a friend told her intimate images of her were on a website.

She told the force's professional standards team she’d consensually shared the images with PC Lovell but had never given him consent to post them online.

During the investigation, police then discovered PC Lovell had posted similar images of two other women. They were both identified and contacted by investigators.

None of the women wanted to make a criminal complaint but they all supported the misconduct process, on the basis they would be given anonymity.

Head of Professional Standards at the police force Supt Mark Edgington said: “This has been an extremely distressing case for the three women involved and they’ve shown incredible fortitude and courage in supporting these misconduct proceedings against PC Lovell.

“As soon as the first allegation was received, he was suspended from duty and a thorough investigation was carried out, resulting in the other complainants being identified and informed.

“PC Lovell has exploited and abused the confidence placed in him by the complainants; his behaviour has been nothing short of disgraceful.

“It’s right he should never be able to serve in law enforcement again as he’s proven himself to be incapable of upholding the high standards expected of him.

"He’s betrayed the trust bestowed on him by the public, which in turn negatively impacts on the confidence the public have in their police service.”

