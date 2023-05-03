A taxi driver who was reported to police after staggering out of a pub was saved by quick-thinking officers who spotted he was actually seriously unwell.

Abdullah Bhaiyat was seen leaving a pub by a member of the public in Gloucester who noticed he was unsteady on his feet.

When police arrived, Mr Bhaiyat was slurring his words but still had no idea that he was seriously unwell.

He told officers he was Muslim and did not drink, and a breathalyser confirmed this.

The officers at the scene - PC Emma-Jayne Smith, PC Jess Hopton and PCSO Matt Addinall - then realised Mr Bhaiyat was having a medical episode and drove him straight to hospital.

Mr Bhaiyat's stroke nearly killed him, but he has now recovered enough to meet the officers who helped to save his life.

He said: “We are eternally grateful for the help that the officers gave me. I’m well aware that, if it hadn’t been for their fast reactions, I may not have been here today.

“My family and I cannot thank them enough.”

The incident unfolded in January when PC Smith was on patrol on Gloucester's Eastgate Street. She was stopped by a member of the public who was worried that they had seen the taxi driver leave a pub, and suspected that he was under the influence of alcohol.

PC Smith stopped Mr Bhaiyat from starting his car and called for assistance from PC Hopton and PCSO Addinall who happened to be passing.

As soon as they realised Mr Bhaiyat was unwell, the trio put him in the back of the car and drove him to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

In total it took just 12 minutes between the time they had found him and getting him to A&E – any longer and the chances of saving Mr Bhaiyat would have dropped dramatically. The officers’ swift action prevented further medical complications.

The three officers have all been commended for their actions, receiving a Local Policing Area Award from Superintendent Carl Bourne.

Supt Bourne said: “I am impressed by the quick thinking and prompt actions of these officers. Their care and compassion in the face of a fast-moving medical emergency was a credit to them and their uniform.”