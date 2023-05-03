A woman and three children have been injured in a hit-and-run in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the crash on the A30 at around 8.35am on Saturday 29 April.

They believe a black estate car, which could be a Volvo, was involved in the crash on the westbound carriageway near Mitchell but left the scene.

A Vauxhall Vivaro Combi van overturned and ended up on its roof against the roadside barrier.

The occupants of the van - a woman and three children - sustained minor injuries and were checked over by paramedics.

Police are yet to identify the driver of the car and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident on dashcam.

If you can assist with police enquiries please contact us online here or telephone 101, quoting log number 226 of 29 April.