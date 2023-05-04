Carhenge will return to Glastonbury Festival this June after nearly 40 years away, Worthy Farm has confirmed.

First imagined by the Mutoid Waste Company in 1987, this year the sculpture returns on a larger scale to feature 24 mutated vintage cars in Williams Green.

It is the brainchild of master builder Joe Rush and is "dedicated to the pillars of counterculture", the festival team said.

"Each car is a tribute to those heroines and heroes from the margins of society.

"A symbol of the Mutoid credo, the art made of waste, the parties and the road, Carhenge will be set alive by a show of lights created by the great lighting designer Ed Warren."

"African Mutoids" from Kinshasa will dance and perform music with percussion instruments made from old flip-flops and plastic tubes.

The return of Carhenge represents a 38-year friendship between the festival's founder Michael Eavis and Joe Rush - a visual artist with a passion for recycling.

Rush's previous works include the giant mechanical Phoenix that topped the Pyramid stage in 2013 and at this year's festival, seven of his major installations will appear together.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…