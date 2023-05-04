Concerns are growing for the welfare of a vulnerable missing teenager from Gloucestershire who hasn't been seen in days.

Jakub, who is 16, left an address on Seacombe Road in Cheltenham at around 3pm on Monday 1 May. He has not returned or been in contact since.

Gloucestershire Police has been working to try to locate Jakob but is now appealing for public information that could assist the search.

The force said: "Jakub is described as being 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build and has short brown curly hair.

"When last seen he was wearing dark-coloured jogging bottoms, a black North Face hoody and cream Nike Jordan trainers.

"Jakub is known to frequent Hatherley Park, Leckhampton Park, the Old Bath Road area and St Stephens Church in Tivoli with officers conducting searches in these areas."

Anyone who has seen Jakub since Monday or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 510 of 1 May.

The force is urging people to call 999 if Jakub is present at the time.

Information can also be given through the Missing People charity on 116 000.