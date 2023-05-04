Play Brightcove video

A hotel in Cornwall has been converted into a specialist facility for people leaving hospital who still need help recovering.

The centre, near Perranporth, is designed to promote independence and freedom for people who can't be cared for in their own homes - and to free up beds at the county's overstretched hospital.

The hotel has been converted to help people recover after leaving hospital. Credit: ITV News

87-year-old Clive Edwards, who recently spent time in two Cornish hospitals after an operation, has been recovering at the hotel for the past few weeks.

He told ITV News West Country: "It's very helpful, (the staff are) very kind and caring, it brings you back to being yourself.

"It's different (recovering) in a hospital to doing it in a home. There is a social link between the people. In hospital, we were individuals. Here you can talk to one another and encourage one another along. It makes a world of difference really."

The converted hotel could help ease the strain on Cornwall's health service. Credit: ITV News

The idea is to not only make patients more comfortable, but to ease the strain on the NHS.

Ambulances queuing outside the Royal Cornwall Hospital has become a common sight because of a lack of free beds.

Kate Shields, CEO of NHS Cornwall's integrated care board, said: "The phrase bad blocking is dreadful isn't it? Because it's people who just want to go home.

"This allows us to get people out of an institutional setting into somewhere that's just like home, boosts their confidence so they can go home faster.

"This has to be part of a selection of services that we're developing for people. We know that some people won't go straight from the hospital into their own homes. We need to make sure we give everybody the maximum possible chance of having an independent life."

The facility has 12 bedrooms. Credit: ITV News

There are currently 650 adult beds in Cornwall's acute hospitals - 85 patients in those beds are well enough to leave and go somewhere else, but can't for a variety of reasons.

Kelly Penter, manager of Penhallow Home from Home, said: "They could be waiting for a package of care; they might need adaptations made to their home; they might be recovering from a stroke.

"We just encourage all the residents that come here to live here as they usually would. It's their space so they need to feel comfortable."