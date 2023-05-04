Play Brightcove video

Joe Wicks announces Glastonbury appearance

The nation's PE teacher Joe Wicks has confirmed he'll host a group workout on the Friday morning of this year's Glastonbury Festival.

In an Instagram story, the fitness star told fans he's going to the festival for the first time with his wife Rosie.

He said: "I thought it'd be amazing to do a workout so I reached out to the organisers and said 'is there any sort of space?'.

"They've just got back to me and confirmed that on the Friday morning at 11.15am, I'm going to be doing a live PE with Joe workout in the Theatre and Circus area.

"They reckon a couple of thousand people could fit in. I'd love to see you there if you're at Glastonbury with your family or you're on your own or with your kids come along.

"It's going to be a really great way to start the weekend. I'm super excited."

The line-up for the Theatre & Circus Fields

The festival's line-up is growing by the day, with new areas being announced constantly.

So far, organisers have confirmed line-ups for Silver Hayes, Left Field and Croissant Neuf.

This year will see Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John headline, with other big names on the line-up such as Lizzo, Lana Del Ray and Lewis Capaldi.