Plymouth Argyle is set to celebrate its return to the Championship for the first time since 2010 by holding a parade "with a difference" - as the team will be setting off on yachts.

The Pilgrims sealed promotion from League One on Saturday 29 April. Owner Simon Hallett told ITV News West Country he was "overcome with emotion" at the final whistle.

The team will join fans to celebrate the achievement and recognise the support of the Green Army throughout the season during a parade on on Monday 8 May.

The squad and staff will climb aboard four Princess Yachts and depart Mayflower Marina bound for the Barbican at 11am. They will pass past Royal William Yard and Plymouth Hoe along the way. The club says it will be a chance to also celebrate the natural beauty of Plymouth Sound.

The yachts will arrive at the Barbican landing stage before the players and staff will head on to three open-top buses to tour the city.

The parade will begin around midday and will take a route to Home Park.

Fans will be able to follow the route:

Start: Barbican Landing Stage

Madeira Road

Hoe Road

Grand Parade

West Hoe Road

Notte Street

Bretonside

Kinterbury Street

Royal Parade

Union Street

Western Approach

Saltash Road

Alma Road

Outland Road

End: Home Park

Buses are set to arrive at Home Park at around 12.30pm.

Plymouth Argyle's Ryan Hardie celebrates promotion to the Championship with supporters Credit: PA Images

The Portcullis Legals Lyndhurst Road Stand will be open for supporters to show their appreciation and interviews will be conducted with staff and players.

Food and drink kiosks will be open for supporters.

Every part of the parade is free to attend.

The club is encouraging fans to line themselves along the full parade route, waving scarves and flags to show support.

The full schedule: