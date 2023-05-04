Teen due in court after man stabbed and emergency worker assaulted

A teenager has been charged after another man was stabbed and an emergency worker was assaulted in Newquay.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they were called at around 3.15pm on Tuesday 2 May following reports of a serious assault on a man in Edgcumbe Avenue.

Officers and the ambulance service went to the scene.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital.

He is in a stable condition and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Liam Phillips, 18 and from Newquay, has been charged with one count of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of assault on an emergency worker.

He is being held in remand and is due to appear at Truro Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 4 May.