A 16-year-old boy has been assaulted in Chippenham walking home from the gym.

It happened just after 10pm on Thursday 20 April.

He was walking along Park Lane when a dark blue Volkswagen Golf stopped beside him as he passed the National Probation Service offices and on to Marshfield Road.

The driver stopped the vehicle and assaulted the victim.

He then got back into the car and drove off heading west along Marshfield Road.

The attack was unprovoked.

Following the incident, a white Mercedes vehicle stopped and the driver got out to assist the victim, who was left with cuts and scrapes to his arm and face.

Wiltshire police would like to speak to the people who were in this vehicle, as they may be able to help identify the suspect.

If this was you, or if you have any further information about the incident, you can call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230041762.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.