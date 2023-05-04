With just days to go until King Charles is crowned at his Coronation, Cinderford in the Forest of Dean will be celebrating with a special parade and crowning its own 'Coronation Chicken' as part of a day of festivities.

Around 40 King Charles Spaniels are expected to take part in a procession through the Forest of Dean town ahead of the Coronation.

The breed's name is derived from King Charles II. The monarch, who reigned until 1685, was said to be so fond of his spaniels that he took them everywhere.

The Forest of Dean Dog Rescue will be bringing some of the rescue and rehomed dogs along.

Event organiser Nikki Norman said: "It's important that not just dogs that are loved and looked after.

"It's also about the rescue dogs that are no longer wanted.

"It's important all the dogs come together and support eachother."

The posters for Cinderford's big Coronation day event

Scores of chickens are competing for the honour and town crier Jer Holland has announced the winner on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2 on Thursday 4 May.

Mayor Roger Sterry says the winning chicken must be good with people, be a confident public speaker, like to wear a crown and be a proud Forester.

He will crown the winning chicken at 1pm on Saturday 6 May. A small inch-wide plastic crown will be placed on the chicken's head.

The chicken crown is ready to be placed on its winner

Nicki said: “Cinderford crowned a sheep for the 1977 Jubilee so we decided to have a Coronation chicken,” she said. “It’s just a bit of fun, a gimmick, but since we announced it things have gone a bit mad.

“We found a tiny crown on Amazon and have already tried it on a chicken to make sure it fits so we are all ready for Saturday."