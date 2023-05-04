A teenager who died following a crash on the A37 near Bristol has been named as 17-year-old Luke Harvey, from Clutton.

The teenager's family have paid tribute to him, saying he was a "loyal friend" and an "inspiration" to many people.

Luke, who came from the Chew Valley, died after a two-vehicle collision between Clutton and Pensford at around 1.20pm on Monday 24 April.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: “Our special boy Luke was one in a million, always putting others’ needs before his own.

“He was a loyal friend and an inspiration to many. He has left a huge void in our lives but will be forever in our hearts. All our love darling."

They added that Luke will be forever remembered by his parents, brother, grandparents, godparents and wider family and friends.

The family would like to thank everybody for their thoughts and kind messages, but now request privacy while they grieve.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "Our thoughts remain with Luke’s family during this incredibly difficult time and they are being supported by one of our family liaison officers.

"An investigation into the collision is ongoing and we are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the collision, or anybody with any dashcam footage, to contact 101 and quote reference 5223094826 to the call handler, or complete our online appeals form."