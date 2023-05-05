A man in his 50s has died at an Asda supermarket in Bodmin.

Police were called to the store in Launceston Road at around 1pm on Thursday 4 May to reports of concern for the welfare of a man.

The supermarket was evacuated and police found a man dead.

His next of kin has been informed.

Asda has confirmed that the man worked at the store.

A spokesperson said: “We are truly saddened by the death of one of our colleagues and our deepest condolences are with his friends and family at this difficult time.

"We are providing support to our colleagues at the store and would ask customers to be respectful to them at this difficult time.”

Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The store has since reopened.