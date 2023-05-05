Play Brightcove video

For 86-year-old Richard Davenport, this will be the second coronation that he has been in the belfry pulling the ropes.

The first was when he rang the bells of his local church when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953.

Now, he's rehearsing with the bell ringers of his local church at Upton St Leonards in Gloucester.

"At the Queen's coronation, I did ring what we call rounds and choral changes in the small village, and there was a big village fete afterwards," he said.

"It’s an achievement when you get it right it goes well, you can ring a peal or ring, you’ve done something!"

Richard and the rest of the bell ringers at Upton St Leonard's church in Gloucester have been busy rehearsing for the big day when peals of bells will ring out celebrating the coronation of King Charles the Third.

For some, it will be really special because they say they may never get the chance to do it again.

Bob Nightingale told us: "It'll probably be the only one for me all being well. I hope that maybe I might last for the next one but I don't know what state I'll be in to ring then!"

The group say they are struggling to find new bellringers to join them because of a national shortage so are inviting novices to have a go at ringing the bells on Coronation day.

Charlie Burnett who's the ringer's Tower Captain, said: "We're putting out an invite to the village so that people can come along and chime. There's a safe element, in just chiming so that they feel like they are part of it as well."