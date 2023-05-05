A double-decker bus struck a low railway bridge in Bath yesterday.

Police were called to the scene of the crash, which happened on Lower Bristol Road in Twerton, at around 6pm on 4 May.

Officers confirmed no injuries were reported, despite damage to the front of the upper deck.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We attended an incident where a double-decker bus collided with a bridge in Lower Bristol Road, Twerton, following a call at about 6pm.

"No injuries were reported. The fire service attended the scene too and Network Rail was notified.

"The vehicle was recovered to clear the road and officers left the scene at about 7.45pm."

First Bus says it has launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.