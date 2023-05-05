The family of a man who died in a crash on the A30 in Cornwall have described him as a loveable and funny man.

Two cars - a grey VW Beetle and a grey Ford S-MAX - were involved in the collision, which happened between Bodmin and Launceston after 11pm on Sunday 30 April.

Shaun Rees, aged 55, from Truro, died at the scene. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

Shaun’s family said: “The wife and family of Shaun Rees would like to say thank you for all the kind messages and calls received after the sudden loss of a very special person.“Shaun was a loveable, caring, funny person, who lived and loved his life for his family, friends and his VWs.

“Shaun was an active member of The Historic Volkswagen Club Committee, tragically taken from us on his way home from Stanford Hall VW Show proudly with his Concours Class award.

“You will always be in our hearts, our memories and our thoughts Shaun."

The driver of the Ford, who is a man in his 70s from the Launceston area, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed overnight whilst a forensic investigation took place at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police here quoting log number 1059 from 30 April.