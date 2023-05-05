The Labour Party has taken control of Swindon Borough Council, winning a majority of seats.

Thousands of voters across the South West took to the polls to choose their councillors as part of local elections on Thursday 4 May.

The victory is the latest in a string of bad results for the Conservatives, which has run the council since 2004.

Sir Keir Starmer launched his party's election campaign in Swindon and Labour see victory there as a sign that he could become Prime Minister at the next General Election.

So far Labour has taken 15 seats, with the Conservatives holding two and Liberal Democrats taking one. At the time of writing, the result for the Mannington and Western ward had not been declared.

Voter turnout in Swindon was 37.21%, with 2,475 ballot papers counted.

The Labour Party celebrates a win in Swindon. Credit: ITV News

Earlier today, there were celebrations for the Labour Party in Plymouth as they won the city from the Conservatives making six gains, establishing a majority and placing them back in control - for the first time in five years.

Sir Kier has claimed he is now on course to be the next prime minister after his party's gains in local elections across the UK.