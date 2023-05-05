Local elections: The latest results for the South West of England

Thousands of people from across the West Country have gone to the polls to vote for who they would like to serve on their local council.

Elections were held in parts of Devon, Wiltshire, Gloucestershire and across Somerset.

Some of these ballots have already been counted, with votes being sorted throughout the night in Bath and North East Somerset, Exeter, North Devon, and Plymouth.

Votes for all other council elections will begin being counted on Friday 5 May, with results expected throughout the day.

These polls will decide which political party has control of 14 local authorities in the South West, while three councils are only electing a third of their members this year.

Although the thousands of votes cast will decide the immediate future of local government in the South West, many in Westminster are viewing the election as a preview of what is to come when a general election is held in the next year or so. The Conservatives have seemed to have been in expectation management mode, while opposition parties are hoping to make major gains.

Here are the results for the West Country, with updates to follow:

Devon

East Devon District Council (whole council) Awaiting results.

Exeter City Council (third of council)

Labour have retained control of the council in Exeter, after a third of seats were up for grabs in this year's election.

For the second year running, Labour gained a second seat in the former Conservative stronghold of Topsham, but lost a seat in St Thomas to former Lib Dem council leader Adrian Fullam.

The Greens have also had success in Exeter. They have won one new seat, which was previously occupied by an independent who didn't seek re-election. This has now boosted the party's standing to six members, making them the second largest party.

Andy Ketchin, the first ever Green councillor elected in the Newtown and St Leonard’s ward, said: “I am delighted to be joining our five other Green councillors on Exeter City Council. Together we will work tirelessly for a fairer, greener community for everyone."

Mid Devon District Council (whole council) Awaiting results.

North Devon (whole council) Awaiting results.

Plymouth City Council (19 out of 57 seats)

Labour have taken control from the Conservatives in Plymouth, making six gains to establish a majority.

The Conservatives had been running a minority administration prior to the election, but faced heavy criticism following a decision to cut down 110 healthy trees in the city in March.

Conservative politician Johnny Mercer, the Veterans Minister and MP for Plymouth Moor View, has said it has been a "terrible night" for his party.

He said: "We've had a terrible night and it's the worst I've experienced in this role. But look, obviously there are factors at play, there are big local factors at play and we've got to take this on the chin and come back fighting."

Conservative MP and Veterans Minister, Johnny Mercer, has said it's been "the worst" night he has experienced

Neighbouring Plymouth MP and Labour politician, Luke Pollard, has said Mercer is "toast" at the next general election.

Pollard, the MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, said: "It has been a stunning night for Labour in Plymouth.

“We won every single seat in our target parliamentary constituency of Plymouth Moor View, sending a signal that the Conservative MP there Johnny Mercer is toast at the next general election.

“It has seen people come back to Labour in huge droves, not only showing that the carnival of chaos, the Tory council chopping down trees and cutting public services is unwanted, but the Tory Government is unwanted.”

Reacting to his party's victory, the Labour leader in Plymouth, Tudor Evans, added: "We won 15 seats altogether, it's a tremendous performance, our best ever I think, and I'm just delighted to be put into power with such confidence and support of the people of Plymouth."

Evans has previously led the city council in 2012-2016, and 2018-2021.

South Hams District Council (whole council) Awaiting results.

Teignbridge (whole council) Awaiting results.

Torbay (whole council) Awaiting results.

Torridge (whole council) Awaiting results.

West Devon (whole council) Awaiting results.



Gloucestershire

Cotswold District Council (whole council)

The Liberal Democrats retained control of Cotswold, taking 18 seats of the first 28 to declare, matching the number they held before polling day, with another six still to be announced.

South Gloucestershire Council (whole council) Awaiting results.

Forest of Dean District Council (whole council) Awaiting results.

Tewkesbury Borough Council (whole council) Awaiting results.



Somerset

Bath and North East Somerset Council (whole council)

The Liberal Democrats have retained control of Bath & North East Somerset council after winning 31 of the 59 seats.

Wera Hobhouse, the Lib Dem MP for Bath, has said she is pleased at the 'overwhelming' success in the area.

She said: "I am very pleased that we have had our first result that went overwhelmingly to the Liberal Democrats - we held a ward that we have held for a long time.

"But of course my colleagues have been running the council for the last four years and that's always quite a difficult gig... Not only have they done well, but have also rolled out an agenda of change.

"So, what they have done is very, very good and I'm pleased that the people of Bath are coming behind the Liberal Democrats with what they have achieved in the last four years."

North Somerset Council (whole council) Awaiting results.



Wiltshire

Swindon Borough Council (19 out of 57 seats) A third of the seats were up for election this year. Awaiting results.



Reaction from Westminster

Conservative politicians in the region have been in expectation management mode throughout the local election campaign.

Reacting to the first results, a Conservative party source told ITV West Country shortly before 6am that "it’s always disappointing to lose hardworking local Conservative councillors."

They added: "We expected it would be a tough night for the Party.

"There are still many more results to come with just 25 per cent of seats declaring overnight, there is a long way to go yet."

Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey said it had been a “groundbreaking night” for his party.

He said: “We are exceeding all expectations. We have delivered a hammer blow to the Conservative Party in the blue wall ahead of next year’s general election.

“From Bath to Brentwood, more and more communities are choosing Liberal Democrats to be their local champions.

“The message from voters is clear: they are sick to the back teeth of Rishi Sunak and his out-of-touch Conservative Government."