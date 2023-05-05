Part of the River Avon has turned completely red

A river in Wiltshire has turned completely red.

Sian Briddon spotted the unusual occurrence while walking in the village of Sherston on Friday 5 May.

Posting in a local Facebook group," she said: "Any ideas why the river is currently red?"

River plants are shown submerged in the red water Credit: Sian Briddon

The post was updated to say that the matter had been reported to the Environment Agency.

In a statement the Environment Agency responded saying it is investigating.

It said: "The river is no longer red as overnight rainfall has caused dissipation. EA officers attended site this morning and found no trace of discoloration.

"The point of origin has already been identified and discharge into the watercourse has been stopped.

"Our assessments of the river have identified no observable impacts on fish or invertebrates.

"As a precaution, water samples have been taken for further analysis but we do not have any immediate concerns.”