Racial abuse incident in Bristol pub sparks police appeal

Police are looking to speak to a man after an individual was racially abused in a pub.

The man pictured is believed to have information which could help the investigation.

It happened on Friday 17 March at The Tythings Pub, in Queens Road, Bishopsworth, at around 9.20pm.

The victim was in the pub when they were racially abused by an unknown man.

The man in the picture is white, with short hair, wearing a black jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and a navy blue cap.

Anyone who can help identify him is being asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police.