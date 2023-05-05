Play Brightcove video

Watch Terry chat about his plans for the Coronation here.

A Royal Family super fan from Weston-super-Mare says he will be front and centre of the Coronation celebrations in London.

Terry Hutt, who recently turned 88, met Her Majesty The Queen on numerous occasions, attending dozens of royal events through the decades.

She even nicknamed him "the Union Jack man" and so he was heartbroken when an injury meant he could not attend her funeral in person last year.

At the time, Mr Hutt said that watching the ceremony from home had been "quite relaxing" and that Queen Elizabeth "wouldn’t have wanted to see [him] get pushed around".

Yet, now that he has recovered, Terry is looking forward to watching King Charles' Coronation, along with thousands of others on The Mall.

He said: "I've always been there for the Royal Family and it’s really, really important for me to be there. It’s worth it to see the smiles on everyone’s faces."

Of course, this is not the first time Terry - who was born in 1935 - will see a Coronation.

Terry Hutt missed the Queen's funeral due to poor health, but is thrilled to be celebrating the King's Coronation. Credit: ITV News

"At the last Coronation, I can remember parties going on, but I can’t really remember it. It was in the background and everyone was enjoying it and I was enjoying it as well.

"This time I’m going to be there and that’s the important part."

Mr Hutt was full of praise for Charles and Camilla, saying: "I know they’re going to make a good King and Queen because they’ve been well brought up with all the Royal Family and I’m sure they won’t put a foot out of line and he will be there for everybody.

"I’m really, really looking forward to it, it’s one of the main celebrations of the year and I wish them every happiness .

"My first tip is ‘don’t fall down’ and my second tip is to always watch out for older people and that’s good of the crowd to do that.

"It’s marvellous, it’s worth going to see everybody happy and smiling, and they really deserve to be there."