Devon's famous "tent boy" will be heading to the King's coronation tomorrow, after raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity.

Max Woosey spent three years sleeping outdoors in a tent to raise money for the North Devon Hospice. At the time of writing, he had raised over £700,000.

Now, the 13-year-old will be among the lucky guests attending King Charles' celebrations in London.

He said: "Being invited to the coronation is just crazy. It's such an honour for me and my dad to be able to go to this huge historical event is incredible.

"Me and my dad are both history geeks, we love knowing about history and it's just incredible to be given front-row seats for probably what's going to be the biggest event for a few decades.

"Honestly, just be able to go there and see everything happen - the old artefacts.

"I can't wait, it's going to be a great day out. There will be all these cool people there and then just this lad from North Devon - a bit of an odd mix.

"My tent idea started off as a fun little project and now it's opened up all these opportunities to me like visiting Westminster Abbey."

