A woman is in life-threatening condition after a three-car crash in Cornwall.

It happened just before 2:30pm on Thursday 4 May.

Emergency services were called to Pelean Cross, on the Lanner side of Ponsanooth on the A393.

The crash involved a white VW Tiguan, a blue Ford Kuga and a grey Peugeot 208 GT.

A 62-year-old woman was taken to Treliske hospital, along with two other casualties who sustained minor injuries.

Police have been investigating the scene and are asking anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam footage to contact Devon and Cornwall Police quoting log 453 of 4 May 2023.