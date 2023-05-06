Clevedon seafront is looking fit for a king, thanks to some mystery knitters doing their bit for the coronation.

The railings along the beach have been decked out with tea-cosy caps in the colours of the Union Flag.

One of them even looks like the St Edward's Crown, which King Charles III was crowned with during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

One of the caps resembled King Charles' crown. Credit: PA/ITV News

The last time the country marked a monarch's coronation was in 1953, when the late Elizabeth II was crowned Queen.

The King has become the 40th monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, the nation’s coronation church, since William the Conqueror was anointed monarch within its walls on Christmas Day 1066.

