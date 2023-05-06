Pictures from the scene of a serious fire that broke out in Bristol last night have revealed the scale of the destruction it caused.

The blaze burned through the night at Underfall Yard, a working boatyard in the Hotwells area of the city.

Homes and houseboats were evacuated while Avon Fire and Rescue Service battled the flames. This morning, residents were allowed to return home, but people are still being advised to avoid the area and keep their windows shut.

Now, photographs have shown the aftermath of the serious fire, which swept through the boatyard overnight.

The aftermath of the fire in Hotwells. Credit: ITV News West Country

Only the charred hull of a boat remains. Credit: ITV News West Country

The smell of burning still hangs in the air. Credit: ITV News West Country

More pictures of last night's fire have emerged. Credit: ITV News West Country

ITV News West Country's Annie Knowlson visited the scene this afternoon, and said: "You can still smell the burning.

"There's at least one family here who has lost their boat."

More updates to follow.