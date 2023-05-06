Thousands headed to St Ives in Cornwall to watch King Charles' coronation on the beach.

After a typically British forecast of rain, the sun shone and drew crowds to the big screen which had been installed on Smeaton's Pier overlooking the harbour.

Organisers told ITV news there had been some early technical problems with the big screen after it blew the power to the harbour area and the speakers.

People watching the coronation in St Ives Credit: ITV News

A smaller screen was brought in at the last minute, and it was St Ives singing star and ITV's The Voice UK winner Molly Hocking who helped set up a replacement sound system.

Organiser Sarah Hooper from St Ives BID said: ''Our little harbour's electric couldn't quite take the larger screen despite all the testing this week, so there was a cancellation on another screen and we managed to get it here last minute. Molly stepped in with the PA system and it all came together at the very end.''

The crowd cheered and clapped at the moment King Charles was crowned king at Westminster Abbey.

Molly Hocking with her mum Sarah Credit: ITV News

Molly told ITV News there was a great atmosphere at the event. She said: ''No matter what your views are on it, after the past few years we've all had this is exactly what we've all wanted.

"There is a really big sense of community and we've got a mix of locals and holiday makers as well, and everyone is having a fabulous time.''

Following the coronation broadcast from Westminster Abbey, organisers also arranged to show past and present footage from St. Ives and the St. Ives archive on the big screen.

